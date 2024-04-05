Ludhiana: University institute of laws

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A guest lecture on ‘Laws of Taxation’ was organised by University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre. The event took place under the guidance of Aman Amrit Cheema, director. Resource person Vishal Garg, a chartered accountant, gave a detailed explanation of various facets of taxation laws including the GST Act and its features, B2B and B2C cycle, different tax slabs and heads of income under the Income Tax Act. This session was followed by a question answer round. The event was coordinated by faculty members, namely Dr Nisha Jindal, Dr Renu Sharma and Banveer Kaur, who were assisted by Yati and Muskan, the student coordinators.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain college

A voters’ awareness campaign themed ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’ for the students organised by the NSS Unit at Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College concluded on Thursday. Dr Sandeep Kumar, principal, emphasised the significance of elections and the pride associated with voting in the world’s largest democracy. He urged the first-time voters to exercise this democratic privilege, stressing that every vote plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s future. He urged the students, especially girls, to vote responsibly.

