Malwa Club prevail over GHG Khalsa College to win hockey title

Ludhiana, October 4
Malwa Club of Ludhiana prevailed over GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar 1-0 to lift the hockey title in the boys U-21 category on the fifth and penultimate day of the district-level games being organised by the Punjab Sports Department during the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season-2 at multiple venues across the district on Wednesday.
At Prithipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University, GHG boys defeated Namdhari Club 2-0, while Malwa Club beat Ghwadi village 3-0 to set up the title clash.
In basketball (girls U-21), Guru Nanak Stadium team emerged winners while DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch and Doraha Public School, Doraha finished at first and second runners-up, respectively.
In softball (girls U-21), Dasmesh Senior Secondary School got the better of Sai Club 8-7, Guru Nanak School, Dholewal thrashed DAV Public School, BRS Nagar 7-0, SCD Government College overpowered BCM Arya College 11-1 while Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad outplayed Dasmesh Senior Secondary School 7-4.
In the boys 21-30 years section of volleyball shooting, Bahsa Bet, Rasulpur Mallah and Sahnewal secured top three positions whereas in the U-21 category, Chak Kalan emerged victorious, followed by Rampur village and Dulley village at second and third place, respectively.
In the boys (U-17) section, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill emerged champions while Halwara secured the second position and Raikot finished at third place.
