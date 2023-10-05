Malwa Club prevail over GHG Khalsa College to win hockey title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 4

Malwa Club of Ludhiana prevailed over GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar 1-0 to lift the hockey title in the boys U-21 category on the fifth and penultimate day of the district-level games being organised by the Punjab Sports Department during the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season-2 at multiple venues across the district on Wednesday.

At Prithipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University, GHG boys defeated Namdhari Club 2-0, while Malwa Club beat Ghwadi village 3-0 to set up the title clash.

In basketball (girls U-21), Guru Nanak Stadium team emerged winners while DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch and Doraha Public School, Doraha finished at first and second runners-up, respectively.

In softball (girls U-21), Dasmesh Senior Secondary School got the better of Sai Club 8-7, Guru Nanak School, Dholewal thrashed DAV Public School, BRS Nagar 7-0, SCD Government College overpowered BCM Arya College 11-1 while Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad outplayed Dasmesh Senior Secondary School 7-4.

In the boys 21-30 years section of volleyball shooting, Bahsa Bet, Rasulpur Mallah and Sahnewal secured top three positions whereas in the U-21 category, Chak Kalan emerged victorious, followed by Rampur village and Dulley village at second and third place, respectively.

In the boys (U-17) section, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill emerged champions while Halwara secured the second position and Raikot finished at third place.

