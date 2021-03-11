Man found murdered in fields

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

A man working with a liquor contract company of former Congress MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon was found dead in the fields at Bhagwanpura village this morning. He was brutally murdered by some unidentified persons.

The deceased has been identified as Yadwinder Singh, alias Deepa (35), a resident of Mutton village in Samrala. The deceased is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He was working at the liquor firm in Chamkaur Sahib.

Samrala DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira, who reached the spot, said the deceased used to visit his house once in two weeks. On Wednesday night at around 10 pm, he called his wife and told her that he was on the way and he would reach the house within an hour.

When he reached Bhagwanpura village, he seemed to have been cornered by some unknown persons who brtually attacked him and dumped his body in the fields. His motorcycle was found on a road about a kilometer away from the body. It was also damaged by the attackers, the DSP said.

Karanvir Singh Dhillon, grandson of Amrik Singh Dhillon, said the AAP government in the state had failed to control crime as murders, loot incidents and others crimes were taking place daily.

