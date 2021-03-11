Man found murdered in fields

Ludhiana, May 19
A man working with a liquor contract company of former Congress MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon was found dead in the fields at Bhagwanpura village this morning. He was brutally murdered by some unidentified persons.
The deceased has been identified as Yadwinder Singh, alias Deepa (35), a resident of Mutton village in Samrala. The deceased is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
He was working at the liquor firm in Chamkaur Sahib.
Samrala DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira, who reached the spot, said the deceased used to visit his house once in two weeks. On Wednesday night at around 10 pm, he called his wife and told her that he was on the way and he would reach the house within an hour.
When he reached Bhagwanpura village, he seemed to have been cornered by some unknown persons who brtually attacked him and dumped his body in the fields. His motorcycle was found on a road about a kilometer away from the body. It was also damaged by the attackers, the DSP said.
Karanvir Singh Dhillon, grandson of Amrik Singh Dhillon, said the AAP government in the state had failed to control crime as murders, loot incidents and others crimes were taking place daily.
Four murders in four days in Khanna
- On May 15, Jagtar Singh of Lalori Kalan in Khanna killed his wife Jasvir.
- On May 16, nine Nihangs had brutally killed a youth, Avtar Singh (26), of Samrala. He was kidnapped and killed by the Nihangs on suspicion that he had kept a village girl in his custody.
- On May 16, a banker, Ranjodh Singh, was killed by some unknown persons in Khanna city and a case was registered.
- On May 19, a man working with a liquor contract company of former Congress MLA, from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon, was found dead in the fields at Bhagwanpura village. He was brutally murdered by some unidentified persons on the night of May 18.
