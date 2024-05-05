Man gets 10-year RI in snatching case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 4

The Court of Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa has sentenced Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dugri, to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a snatching case. Besides, the court also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

It held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the man beyond any shadow of doubt.

Additional public prosecutor BD Gupta apprised that a case was registered at the Division No 5 police station on October 10, 2022, on the complaint of Pallavi of Gurdev Nagar.

She told the court that she got married in 2018 and had a three-year-old son, who was studying in a playway school in Sarabha Nagar. On October 10, 2022, she picked up her son from the school.

At that time, the accused opened one of the rear doors of the car and sat on the seat. He kept a knife on her son’s neck and threatened to kill them. He snatched her purse containing Rs 2,000. She raised the alarm, following which people gathered there and caught him. However, during the trial, the man pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.