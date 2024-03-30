Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

Two sisters along with their parents brutally murdered their neighbour at Dhillon Nagar yesterday. On Thursday night, around 10 pm, one Balbir Singh had arguments with his neighbour. After heated exchanges both entered into a scuffle. Balbir’s daughters after hearing screams of their father, immediately came out and attacked their neighbour with baseball bats and sticks. The sisters continued to hit their neighbour on his head till he lost consciousness.

The people of the locality took the victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Bablu (38), to Grewal Hospital in a critical condition from where doctors referred him to the Civil Hospital. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sukhwinder was an auto-rickshaw driver.

After the incident, cops from the Daba police station reached the spot and started an investigation. After committing the murder, the entire family fled leaving their house open, which was searched by the police.

An area resident Malkit Singh said deceased Sukhwinder was having a dispute with his neighbour Balbir Singh for a long time. Three days ago, a bull was passing through the street when Sukhwinder told Balbir that he should be careful as a stray animal might attack him. On hearing this, Balbir entered into an argument with Sukhwinder. Yesterday night, arguments started between Sukhwinder and Balbir which led to the former’s murder.

Inspector Sukhjinder Singh, Station House Officer, Daba police station, said a case of murder was registered against suspects identified as Balbir Singh, his wife Charanjit Kaur, their daughters Deepjot and Kiran. Raids were on to nab the suspects, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.