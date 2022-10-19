Man posing as police inspector held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

The Ludhiana police claimed to have nabbed an imposter who had been committing frauds with city residents by posing himself as an inspector in the Punjab Police.

The accused has been identified as Sukhmanjit Singh alias Manni, a native of Dhuri Lines, presently living in Jagraon. His accomplice, who was yet to be arrested, has been identified as Makhan also a resident of Jagraon.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was yesterday registered against the accused. Investigating officer ASI Prem Chand said on Monday, a secret information was received that the suspect had been looting people by posing himself as a police inspector. Accordingly, a naka was set up and the suspect was nabbed.

ASI Prem said the accused along with his accomplice used to roam around police stations and target the family members of those arrested by the police in criminal cases. The family members were given assurance that the criminal cases would be dropped and return they used to ask for money.

“The preliminary probe suggested that the accused had duped many people by promising to settle police cases and inquiries in their favour and they might have taken lakhs of rupees from their families. We will take police remand of the accused to inquire about their misdeeds. We will also call the persons who were duped by this imposter,” said the ASI.

On the basis of suspect’s disclosures, a police uniform of the rank of police inspector was recovered and a fake ID card was also seized form him. Police officials suspected that suspect had duped over a dozen persons of several lakhs on the pretext of settling police inquiries in their favour.

