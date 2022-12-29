Man posing as saint dupes couple of 28 tola gold in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

A man posing as saint has looted a couple of 28 tola gold ornaments at Jagraon. The accused had assured the couple that he could double the gold ornaments and on that pretext he looted the ornaments from them.

The Jagraon police on Tuesday registered a case against the unidentified saint and two of his accomplices, including a woman.

Complainant Gurnam Singh told the police that on December 18, he along with his wife was on way home on scooter and when they reached near Nanaksar gurdwara, they were stopped by a man looking like a saint along with two other persons, including a woman.

The persons accompanying the alleged saint made them believe that he had a superpower and could double the gold ornaments, the complainant said, adding that, “we took the saint and other two persons at our home. We handed over all our gold ornaments weighing 28 tola to him. He rolled all ornaments in a piece of cloth and later handed over the same cloth to us. Before leaving, the accused told us to open this cloth after half an hour and gold ornaments would be doubled. Later, when we opened the cloth we were shocked to see that instead of gold ornaments, there were pebbles inside the cloth.”

The complainant said later they tried to trace the trio but in vain. Then they lodged a police complaint following which a case was registered against the three unidentified accused.

The investigating officer in the case, ASI Atma Singh, said investigation was on to identify the accused.

Woman among booked

The Jagraon police on Tuesday registered a case against the unidentified ‘saint’ and two of his accomplices, including a woman.