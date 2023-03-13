Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

A man was shot at by some residents over a dispute of Rs 25,000 at Jamalpur Colony in Moti Nagar on Saturday night. The victim suffered a bullet injury on his arm and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Moti Nagar police registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act against the suspect, identified as Pretty Uppal and two unidentified persons.

Complainant Harwinder Singh of Jamalpur Colony, who owns a fast food outlet in Samrala, told the police that yesterday night when he returned from Samrala after meeting his family at home, he went to attend a religious event at Jagraon, being organised by some local residents.

“When I reached there, one of my friends told me that Pretty Uppal wanted to kill me and he was already looking for me. To save my life, I started running towards my house. Pretty, along with two other persons, started following me. Before I could enter my house, they fired shots at me and one of the bullets hit my arm. Listening the sound of firing, residents gathered at the spot due to which the assailants fled the scene. Afterwards, I rushed to a hospital for getting treatment,” he said.

When asked about the reason behind the attack, Harwinder said to organise jagran (a religious event) in the area, Pretty sought Rs 25,000 donation from him. However, due to financial issues, he refused to give the money. As a result, Pretty threatened to kill him.

The Moti Nagar police have been conducting raids to nab the suspects.