Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 8

The virtual rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at several points in the city today. The main stage was set up at Clock Tower, where senior BJP leaders, like Gajendra Shekhawat, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvin Bansal, Jeewan Gupta and Pushpinder Singal, were present along with party supporters and workers.

The interesting part was the presence of migrant workers and visitors, who had come to visit Chaura Bazar. They stopped to listen to the PM’s address to Punjabis.

The chairs were all filled and as the PM started his speech, senior BJP leaders sat among public and listened to the PM’s speech.

The BJP supporters and workers made sure that the public waived flags after every five minutes. The entire ‘set-up’ team for the event had come from Delhi and stages were set up at 18 different points so that maximum public was able to listen to Modi’s speech to Punjabis, ahead of the Assembly polls. The virtual rally was attended by hundreds of people.

At the same time, the police barricading for security purpose irked the visitors, who had to get their belongings checked while entering Chaura Bazar. Some visitors, carrying lot of things in hands felt bad and argued with security personnel for stopping them. The already congested Clock Tower witnessed rush, traffic snarls for some time as one side of the road was blocked due to the rally.

A migrant, Prabha Devi, said she was suffering from tooth pain and had come to get medicine but when she came to know of “Modi ji’s” speech, she sat at the venue. “Hamara vote nahi hai par hum Modi ji ko sunenge (I don’t have my vote but I will listen to what Modi ji says),” she added.