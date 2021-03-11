Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar checks buses; five impounded

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Five buses, including three tourist buses, were impounded for allegedly violating the rules during a surprise checking conducted by Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on the national highway near Doraha on Thursday. The RTA, Ludhiana, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, was also present.

Bhullar said on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the buses are being checked. He asked all the transporters to pay the tax of their respective buses, tippers, trucks, tourist buses, etc, and ply them as per the permit.

The Transport Minister said during the checking, he also found an Indo-Canadian company bus violating the rules. He said, “This Indo-Canadian bus can ply directly from Amritsar to the Delhi airport. The driver of the bus admitted that he has picked up passengers from different stations, such as Jalandhar, Goraya, Phillaur, Ludhiana, etc. We have taken photographs of the tickets of all the passengers of the bus.” These buses have been impounded for violating the law and causing losses to the revenue of the government, he added.

He asked the transporters to operate the buses on permitted routes, pay taxes and follow the rules.

#laljit singh bhullar