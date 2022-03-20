Model Town residents oppose eatery in area

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

A group of residents, along with a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), held a protest against an alleged commercial activity in Model Town, here, on Saturday.

The residents alleged that they were facing inconvenience as an eatery, Chicken Corner, had been opened recently in the area.

On the other hand, the owner of the eatery reached the spot and claimed that her eatery had been running in the area for decades.

She said allegations being levelled by some residents against her were fake. Meanwhile, heated arguments were exchanged between both groups.

SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal alleged that an eatery was opened in the area two weeks ago. It was creating nuisance in the area, forcing them to hold the protest today.

He said a complaint was made to the MC, but no action was taken. He demanded from the civic body to act against the commercial activity in the residential area.

A resident alleged that customers used to park their vehicles near the eatery and consume liquor there and empty liquor bottles were thrown in the residential area. “No such eatery should be allowed in a residential area,” he said.

Denying the allegations, the owner of the eatery said her ‘dhaba’ had been running there for over two decades. She said they had already submitted a proof to the civic body that the eatery was old and no new construction took place.

She said some area residents were pressuring her as she had earlier opposed the instalation of an illegal security gate in an adjoining street.

MC’s ATP MS Bedi said the MC had sealed the eatery but it was later reopened as the woman, who is a widow, had shown old documents related to her shop. She also presented 30-year-old house tax record documents of the shop.

After inspecting the documents and discussing the matter with the higher authorities, the seal of the eatery was opened by the MC, he said. —