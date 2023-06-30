Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 29

An elderly couple from Moga drowned as the Alto car they were travelling in fell into the Sirhind canal this afternoon. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and kept at the Payal Civil Hospital. The reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased have been identified as Gurmail Singh and Malkit Kaur, both aged between 60 and 65 years. They were residing at Moga as per information obtained from their Aadhaar cards. The couple was driving in their Alto car bearing registration number PB 15E 8529 when the mishap occurred.

A reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained but onlookers said the couple might have taken a wrong road from Gurthali pull towards Deep Nagar. On realising about the mistake, they might have tried to take a backward turn from the place and, as the road was narrow at that spot, the driver probably could not make a correct judgement of the cut and the car fell into the canal.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra said the Doraha police, on getting information about the mishap, immediately reached the spot. “The police have recovered the mobile phones of the victims but they are not in a working condition. Their kin from Ferozepur have contacted us and are now on their way to Doraha. Further inquiry shall be initiated after that,” the DSP added.