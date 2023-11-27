 Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

First initiative by Chahal after joining as city top cop

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

CP Kuldeep Chahal in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 26

To tighten the noose around repeated offenders, mainly snatchers who continue to commit snatchings unabated even after coming out on bail from jails, the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, has come up with a unique strategy. The top cop has decided to prepare a list of repeated offenders who are facing at least four cases of snatchings and now, such criminals will have to visit the police stations concerned to mark their attendance once a week or fortnight.

Chahal has communicated his decision to senior police officials for the implementation of the same at the police station level.

Talking to The Tribune here on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police said: Repeated offenders are the menace for society. I am totally against the trend. I have asked officials to prepare a list of such offenders, mainly snatchers, who snatch mobile phones or other valuables from residents, and ask them to mark their presence at the police station in their jurisdiction so that they (repeated offenders) do not garner courage to repeat the offence in which they come out on bail.”

Divulging further plans for the safety and security of city residents, Chahal said the police would end the menace of misuse of illegal firearms. Some criminal elements by obtaining the firearms resort to firing either in group clashes or they loot residents, shops or establishments. “The police will not tolerate the possession of illegal weapons and strict immediate action will be taken. Once anyone is arrested with weapons, the holder will obviously face the music but now, officials will not sit calm by just registering a case against the nabbed miscreant rather they would bust the entire supply line to catch weapon suppliers or anyone in the chain to completely eliminate the network,” he said.

Chahal said organised crimes were also on his target as these create terror in the minds of city residents. Like the recent incident of kidnapping of Sambhav Jain, who was also shot at later. “I am taking organised crimes, including street incidents, seriously. We are devising strategies to tackle the same. With the available force, we will increase presence of them on roads, especially from 8 pm to 12 pm, and PCR teams would be strengthened by increasing the number of vehicles. Though the city police lack sufficient force in view of the big population of the city, I promise safety and security of residents in letter and in spirit,” the CP added.


