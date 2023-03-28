NRI woman’s bag snatched

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants targeted two women, one of whom was an NRI. The incident took place when Rajvir Kaur (35) and her sister were going towards Hans Kalan village on a scooter on March 25.

As they crossed the bridge on Kular village, the miscreants attempted to stop them and snatched away the NRI’s handbag. The bag contained Rs 30,000 in cash, an iPhone and documents. In the chaos, Kaur’s sister lost control of the scooter and both fell.

The victim, who belongs to Aliwal village and currently stays in England, has lodged a complaint with the police against the unidentified suspects.

The police have registered an FIR at the Jagraon Sadar police station under Sections 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on March 26 and an investigation has been launched in the case. The suspects would be nabbed soon, the police said.