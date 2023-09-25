Open House: Should industries be allowed to operate in residential areas?

Govt should look into pollution woes

CM Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday announced a series of standard operating procedures to provide succour to the industry here. Factories have been allowed to run in residential areas for three more years. Factories cause a lot of noise, air and water pollution. Industrial units often release harmful gases into the atmosphere or discharge effluents into water bodies, posing a threat to the health of local residents. The government should look into the issue.

Khushali

QUESTION A newborn was mauled to death by stray dogs in Dholewal recently. What needs to be done to check the increasing stray dog menace? Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (September 28)

Move will harm residents’ health

Industrial units often cause pollution and spell trouble for the residents of Ludhiana. The decision to allow factories to operate in residential areas for three more years will have a detrimental effect on the health of the local residents and the environment. Some steps must be taken to check pollution.

Adish Sood

Inspect household industries regularly

The government has granted extension to household industries to continue operations in residential areas, subject to strict adherence of the law that states unequivocally, that no polluting industrial unit may operate as a household industry. The harsh reality, however, is that polluting industrial units can be seen running in narrow passages and serpentine lanes, causing chaos for residents and being a source of noise and air pollution. The most recent amnesty will exacerbate people’s misery by increasing the concentration of particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere. The government should have conducted an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) to determine the current state of air in the areas before extending the tenure of residential units. Since the extension is already in place, the authorities should inspect these units on a regular basis and close the ones that are negatively impacting the environment.

Novin Christopher

Increase scrutiny and hold dialogue

To address this problem, the government should invest in infrastructure such as industrial parks and facilities that are specifically designed to accommodate industries. This would provide a suitable environment for industrial operations, away from residential areas. A regular dialogue with industry representatives, residents and other stakeholders can help identify concerns and find mutually beneficial solutions. The authorities must establish a robust monitoring system and take appropriate action against violators. This would ensure accountability and deter industries from operating in residential areas. By implementing these measures, the government, municipal corporation, and other authorities can effectively mitigate the impact of industrial pollution on residents while promoting sustainable industrial growth.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Need enforcement of zoning norms

Micro-, small- and medium-scale industrial units here mostly operate in localities that have been declared either residential or are catagorised as mixed land use (MLU) areas by the town planner. As the deadline to move operations for such units inched closer, the government extended it by three years. The root cause of the problem, according to industrialists, is the town plan prepared by the Punjab Town Planning and Development Board, whereby even areas otherwise dotted with industrial units have been declared either exclusively residential or labelled as MLUs. The plan needs to be revisited. Industrial units in residential areas lead to problems like air, water and land pollution, traffic congestion, etc. These factors adversely impact the health of city residents. To improve the quality of air and water, there is a need for strict enforcement of zoning regulations (shifting of industries from residential areas) and strict monitoring by the PPCB.

RS Sembhi

Minimise health risk to residents

It is definitely a challenging situation. Giving amnesty to the industries may not be the best solution, considering its negative impact on the health of the local residents. Exploring alternative options would be profitable. One alternative could be to enforce stricter regulations pertaining to pollution control for industries. This would help minimise the health risk that the residents face because of such industries. Another option could be incentivising the industries to adopt cleaner technologies or relocating them to industrial areas away from residential zones.

Ishita Aggarwal

Don’t set up units in residential areas

Factories and industries operating in residential areas can have a significant impact on the residents’ lives. Although it is true that the setting up of an industry creates employment in the area, it cannot make up for the health risk the residents face when factories operate in their locality. Noise and water pollution are among the biggest reasons why factories should not be granted such amnesty. Industrialists must act responsibly and realise that residents are entitled to a peaceful and safe environment. They should desist from setting up factories in community areas.

Mehar Sandhu

Nexus between units and govt to blame

The decision to not shift industrial units from residential areas can be chalked up to the nexus between units and government officials or politicians. Just recently, a report shed light on some poisonous gases found in a particular area of Ludhiana. An inquiry into the matter showed that the waste from industrial units was to blame for the deaths of some residents. Such units pollute the whole environment. The government should offer financial assistance to such units. It should be mandatory for all units, new or old, to follow the guidelines framed by the authorities. No offender should be spared.

Sukhdev Sharma

Don’t ease norms further for factories

It is unfortunate that we have to deal with issues like noise or air pollution even in the 21st century. Such issues should have been handled ages ago. One solution could be marking or reserving some areas on the outskirts of the city for industries. But there is no room for any further relaxation for industries. The industrial units located in residential units must be shifted to some other area at the earliest opportunity.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Shift industries to non-residential places

The decision to permit factories to operate in residential areas for three more years comes as a blow to the health of the local residents and the environment as a whole. Industrial growth must not come at the cost of the residents’ well-being. Having a factory run in the vicinity of your house can expose you to toxic gases. Hence, industrial units should be shifted to non-residential places.

Sahleen Kaur

Assess factories’ impact on environment

First and foremost, the environmental impact of the activities undertaken by such factories should be thoroughly assessed. Industrial activities often release pollutants into the air, soil and water, which can harm the ecosystem in the long run. Industrial activities also have a detrimental impact on the residents’ health. The government must implement strict regulations and set up robust monitoring systems to control emissions and mitigate pollution caused by industrial units. There is a need for the government authorities to hold talks with the local residents and factory owners. There is a need to strike a balance between economic growth and public health. During the three-year grace period, the industries should be encouraged to invest in cleaner technologies and adopt sustainable practices to minimise their environmental footprint.

Komalpreet Kaur

No more extension for industries

Factories located in residential areas cause trouble for residents and pollute the environment. It must be made clear to the factory owners that no further extension will be given to the industries. If those industrial units continue to operate in residential areas beyond the three-year extension period, they should be shut down. Besides, some other non-residential areas in the city should be allotted to the factories after three years. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation must keep the rise in pollution in check.

Gautam Dev

Govt should maintain record of industries

The government should not grant industrialists permission to set up their units in residential areas. Ward-wise checks should be carried out at intervals in this regard, and those violating the norms must be sent behind bars. Some place far away from residential areas must be reserved for establishing industries. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry must have a record of all industries, big or small. All residential areas should be rid of smoke and pollution. In residential areas, there should be no provision for storing raw materials. Moreover, the local residents ought to tell on the industrials who set up their units in their area.

Farzana Khan

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Environment #Pollution