Panjab University regional centre, Ludhiana, holds event to mark World Water Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

IQAC cell of the UILS, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Jeev Jantu Paryavaran Sambhal Sewa Samiti, organised a sensitisation programme on the occasion of ‘World Water Day’.

Dr Pooja Sikka, IQAC convener, and Subhash Sondhi, president of the samiti, were the conveners of the event that took place under the guidance of Prof Arti Puri, director, PURC, Ludhiana.

Keynote speaker was Dr Rajan Aggarwal, principal scientist-cum-head, Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU). In his presidential address, Aggarwal emphasised on the point that water could not be created and it was high time to think about the continuous depletion of the groundwater level and how people’s lifestyles and health were suffering from polluted water. He highlighted the need for amendments in water management laws.

Principal of Lord Mahavira Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital Ravinder Kochhar said: “What we need to save is not water but ourselves, our life.”

Moving forward, Tarlochan Lochi and Manjinder Dhanoa, famous poets of the state, shared their views on the topic through awakening and inspiring poems. Students of University Institute of Laws also sensitised about the theme. —