PAU students win laurels at International conference

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Two students of Department of Chemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), have won laurels at an international conference.

Vishaldeep Kaur, a PhD Chemistry student, has been conferred with the ‘Young Agri Researcher Award’ for her outstanding research in natural product chemistry.

Dr Heena, also a PhD Chemistry student, has bagged the ‘Best Thesis Award’ for her outstanding approach towards converting waste to value-added products.

Both received these awards at the fourth international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Agriculture for Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Vishaldeep Kaur is currently pursuing her PhD on the topic ‘Physicochemical, antimicrobial and cytotoxic studies of nutmeg and mace (Myristica fragrans Houtt.)’ under the supervision of Dr Sonia Kaushal, chemist, Department of Chemistry. Dr Heena has recently completed her PhD on the topic ‘Nutraceutical and antimicrobial potential of dropped kinnow (Citrus reticulata) fruits’.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU