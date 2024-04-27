PAU students win laurels at International conference

Ludhiana, April 26
Two students of Department of Chemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), have won laurels at an international conference.
Vishaldeep Kaur, a PhD Chemistry student, has been conferred with the ‘Young Agri Researcher Award’ for her outstanding research in natural product chemistry.
Dr Heena, also a PhD Chemistry student, has bagged the ‘Best Thesis Award’ for her outstanding approach towards converting waste to value-added products.
Both received these awards at the fourth international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Agriculture for Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
Vishaldeep Kaur is currently pursuing her PhD on the topic ‘Physicochemical, antimicrobial and cytotoxic studies of nutmeg and mace (Myristica fragrans Houtt.)’ under the supervision of Dr Sonia Kaushal, chemist, Department of Chemistry. Dr Heena has recently completed her PhD on the topic ‘Nutraceutical and antimicrobial potential of dropped kinnow (Citrus reticulata) fruits’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips