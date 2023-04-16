PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 15

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Attri has convicted Punjab Home Guard (PHG) jawan Surinder Singh, a resident of Issewal village here in a graft case. He was sentenced to undergo four years’ rigorous life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 2,000 was also imposed on him.

A case against him was registered on December 1, 2014, at the Dakha police station following the complaint moved by Ranjit Rai before the then Dakha DSP.

The complainant had stated to the DSP that he was going towards Jagraon for some work in his car. When he reached a barrier, he was stopped by the accused. Some other cars were also stopped. The accused asked him to step out of the vehicle and told him that he would challan him and he has to go to the naka in-charge. At that time, the complainant witnessed that police officials present at the naka were extorting money from all people. The accused had asked the complainant to pay him Rs 200, otherwise he would challan him.

The complainant paid the amount, after which he was allowed to leave. Two currency notes of the denomination of Rs 100 each were bearing initials of the complainant, as he used to mark all currency notes in his wallet. He made a complaint to the DSP who acted swiftly and recovered the bribe money.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded that he was falsely implicated at the instance of the then Dakha SHO as he had refused to do his personal works. But he failed to provide any proof or produce any witness.