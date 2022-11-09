Police identify man who distributed sweets in Ludhiana after killing of Sudhir Suri

Ludhiana, November 8
The police have identified the man who celebrated the killing of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri and distributed sweets at Jalandhar bypass on November 5. The police have suspicions about his links with radicals and accordingly, a probe has been launched.
The suspect has been identified as Kulwinder Singh, alias Golu, a resident of Sangur. He was presently staying at Salem Tabri and worked with a bus transport company in Ludhiana.
According to the police, the suspect’s wife Amritpal Kaur was also booked by Mohali police in 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and she was presently in jail.
The police said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect and it could be ascertained whether he has been in touch with radicals or not only when he had been arrested.
A case was registered against the suspect after a video went viral on social media in which he could be seen distributing sweets after the death of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri. Hindu leader Honey Bhardwaj had lodged a complaint at the Salem Tabri police station based on the video.
Suspect’s wife already booked under UAPA: Cops
