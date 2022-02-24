Polls over, now students can focus on studies

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, February 23

The election fever gripped the entire region that students found it difficult to concentrate on their studies in the past few weeks. Students can now take their exams peacefully as the elections are over.

“Loudspeakers, blowing from everywhere, had made our life miserable. We had no respite during the day or sometimes even at night hours. Moreover, candidates and their supporters, knocking our doors time and again, were literally testing our patience, especially at the time when we were taking the final examinations. Now as the elections have ended, we can study with concentration,” rued a student who is appearing in university exams.

“It seems that we don’t have any freedom to exercise our right to franchise anymore. Each and every party candidate and his supporters became over-persuasive, as if we have to act as per their whims and fancies. Moreover, campaigning for candidates seeking votes seemed to be more important than the future of students who have to appear for their examinations,” said a teacher of a local school.

“The high-pitched election campaigning was disturbing students continuously for the past many days.

There should be at least some consideration for those whose future is at stake due to the mess created by such events. Candidates and supporters used to visited our place every day,” said a school principal.

“The candidates and political parties were not bothered about the future of students who were appearing in exams. I take tuition classes at home in the evening. Students were distracted and could not concentrate during election days. Firstly, online teaching had adversely affected the health of the students and afterwards, the elections had taken a toll on their studies,” said a tutor.

“My child is appearing for the BCA 3rd semester examinations. She had been ill at ease all through the election days. Most of the concepts were already beyond comprehension due to online mode of teaching. As the election campaigning picked up and loudspeakers began to blow, she became anxious and got depressed. She failed to perform well in one of her exams. If the administration can take steps to conduct elections in a systematic manner, it should also consider about such issues since students’ future is at stake,” said the mother of a student.