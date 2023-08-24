Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 23

Various sections of Ward number 21 located on Chandigarh Road near Samrala Chowk and National Highway-44 (Delhi Road) in the Ludhiana East constituency are grappling with waterlogging during rainy days due to the poor drainage system.

In specific localities such as Saini Colony and Hira Nagar and other areas, inhabitants are facing challenges, including overflowing sewage, unhygienic circumstances and sporadic cases of contaminated water supply. The Municipal Corporation is yet to provide a permanent solution to the problems.

Moreover, certain areas lack green space or parks. The presence of industries and proximity to the highway also contribute to air pollution in certain places.

What residents say? We have been suffering due to persistent rain water accumulation in our street even after a 30-minute downpour. It takes several hours for water to recede post-rain. The civic body must improve drainage and sewage systems in the area. The Municipal Corporation must implement measures to enhance green belts and tackle air pollution. —Manjeet Singh, resident of Hargobind Pura We are facing difficulties as sewers keep overflowing often in the area. When it rained in the past, we noticed waste water of different colours was coming out from a sewer chamber. We demand that the MC authorities must take measures to resolve sewerage-related problems and ensure cleanliness in the area. —Lakshit Arora, Resident of Saini Colony

Residents of Hira Nagar have expressed grievances about poor amenities. Besides lack of development in the area, they are confronting insanitary living conditions. A resident, Vivek Kumar, said: “We are forced to consume contaminated water. Sewers often overflow here. During rain, our street turns a water body due to severe waterlogging. It takes hours for water to recede after rain. The authorities should address our problems promptly and implement necessary measures. Additionally, numerous street lights in our vicinity are non-functional.”

Some traders from Saini Colony said sewage often overflows in their area, resulting in foul-smelling water reaching near their shops. It inconveniences commuters who have to navigate through the accumulated sewage on streets. Despite raising the matter with the authorities and elected representatives, their concerns have gone unanswered.

Areas such as Hargobind Pura, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, and nearby localities along the National Highway-44 (Ludhiana-Delhi Road) are grappling with significant water accumulation during rainy days. Notably, storm water drains along the NH-44 are dysfunctional and blocked with garbage, causing rainwater from the highway to inundate the areas.

Furthermore, residents of Moti Nagar have raised complaints about sewage overflow near a private school severely during rainy days, leading to water accumulation in low-lying areas.

Gurcharan Singh from Beant Pura said: “The main Chandigarh Road and streets in our locality experience a significant problem of water accumulation during rainy days. The situation poses considerable challenges for residents and nearby school students. Crossing the road becomes particularly arduous for students when the highway is inundated. The MC must urgently address these concerns and take appropriate measures for resolution.”

Transformer poses threat

Gurcharan also highlighted the deteriorating condition of a transformer and exposed electrical connections on street number 6 of Beant Pura. He said frequent short-circuits in the transformer, elevates the risk of electrocution. Nearby school students are hesitant to traverse the street due to sparking incidents. The PSPCL must promptly address this problem, he added.

Congress candidate Kitty had won the 2018 elections from Ward 21.