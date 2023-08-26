 Post-Baddowal roof collapse, vulnerable buildings worry residents : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Post-Baddowal roof collapse, vulnerable buildings worry residents

The Treasury office at Ahmedgarh, where a temporary barrier has been raised to prevent rainwater from entering rooms. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 25

The recent Baddowal school roof collapse has raised serious concerns over the safety of occupants in government buildings.

A teacher, Ravinder Kaur (45), had lost her life in the incident on Wednesday while three teachers, Narinderjeet Kaur, Sukhjeet Kaur and Indu Rani, had also suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

Roof of a room in a pitiable condition at Government High School in Pohir village. Tribune Photo

Accusing successive governments of neglecting the safety of occupants and visitors in government buildings, residents have urged the administration to check the safety of the premises of all educational institutes, government offices and bridges. The public has further urged the authorities to get faulty structures repaired without further delay.

In-charges at many vulnerable offices and institutes claimed that they had told their seniors about the condition of the premises, but were still waiting for funds and approvals for necessary repairs and reconstruction.

“Teams of technical officials from the PWD have visited our office multiple times, but nothing concrete has been done yet. Whenever contacted, technical officials argue that they are yet to receive approval from their seniors,” said an official present at the Sub-Treasury office at Ahmedgarh. The Tribune was told that officials even had to raise temporary barriers to stop rainwater from entering the rooms.

A social activist from Pohir village, Sat Pal Narad, alleged that the foundation and walls of the government high school could collapse anytime during the rainy season.

“Though roofs of some rooms have been repaired, successive governments did not bother to take notice of walls and the foundation that was laid over fifty years ago,” lamented the social activist.

Residents further alleged that in many cases, waterlogging in the yards damages the foundations and lower portions of walls of various government buildings.

Veterinary Hospital at Ahmedgarh, Labour Inspector Office at Ahmedgarh, Government Health and Wellness Centre at Pohir, Government Primary School at Dehlon, Sub-Tehsil office at Dehlon and Government Primary School, Grain Market at Ahmedgarh were cited among most vulnerable institutions that require immediate repairs.

District Education Officer (Elementary and Secondary) Khalil Mohammad claimed that the heads of various schools had been advised to monitor the safety of all the rooms of their buildings, besides getting building safety norms verified by the PWD officials.

Intervention of Malerkotla DC Dr Pallavi will be sought, if required for seeking necessary action by technical staff of the PWD, said Mohammad.

“Periodic inspection of all government office premises is conducted under my supervision. Once a building or part of it is declared unsafe, we don’t allow normal function under its roofs,” said Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh.

Contractor still absconding

Ludhiana: A contractor, Anmol Katyal from Jagraon, who was booked on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in the case is still absconding.

A case was registered at the Dakha police station on the complaint of Principal Munila Arora.

DSP (probationer) Deep Karan Singh said although the accused is at large, raids were being conducted at his suspected hideouts and he would be arrested soon.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has also ordered a magisterial probe into the case.

