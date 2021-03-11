Protest over delay in repair of martyr's ancestral home at Mohalla Naughara in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

To mark their protest against the government for allegedly ignoring the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar, members of the All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, along with few other organisations, sat on a chain hunger strike outside the ancestral home of the martyr at Mohalla Naughara, near Chaura Bazaar, here on Wednesday.

Trust members said, “Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar’s birth anniversary falls on May 15, but repair works of the martyr’s ancestral home and beautification of the area outside are still incomplete.”

They further said the process to acquire a piece of land to make a direct way from Chaura Bazaar to the martyr’s birthplace was also being delayed by the authorities concerned. So, they were forced to sit on a chain hunger strike, members added.

Memorial Trust chief Ashok Thapar, along with four other persons sat on hunger strike today, from 10 am to 6 pm. Ashok said the beautification project was supposed to be completed within three months, but it had missed the deadline. Moreover, the repair work of the ancestral home started earlier was also stalled, he added.

He further said no concrete steps had been taken to make a direct way to the martyr’s birthplace from Chaura Bazaar. “We have raised the matter many times before the government authorities and elected representatives, but to no avail,” he added.

On March 23, four AAP MLAs, including Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal, had visited Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace and paid tributes to the martyr. They had assured Trust members that required steps would be taken to get the issues resolved.