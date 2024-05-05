Punjab Agricultural University student gets CSIR-DIRECT SR Fellowship

Ludhiana, May 4
Charanjeet Kaur, a PhD student of Department of Biochemistry, College of Basic Science and Humanities, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded CSIR-DIRECT Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) for her PhD research by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Human Resource Development Group, New Delhi, for a period of three years.
She is pursuing her PhD on the topic ‘Isolation and characterisation of leaf protein concentrates from carrot (Daucus carota L.) and potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) for application in food products’ under the guidance of Dr Surekha Bhatia, Principal Biochemist, Department of Processing and Food Engineering, PAU.
