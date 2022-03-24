Punjab girls’ basketball team honoured

Ludhiana, March 23
Players of the Punjab girls’ basketball team, who emerged winners in the 71st edition of the Junior National Championship held in the month of January at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, were honoured here today.
At a function organised this evening at Guru Nanak Stadium, players and coaches were felicitated for bringing fame to the state. It was after a gap of 29 years that Punjab lifted the winners’ trophy in junior section.
Vijay Chopra, treasurer, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), awarded LEDs and other articles such as grinder mixers and shirts to girls and officials. Players, including Kanishka, Kavya and Manmeet Kaur, besides coach Saloni were given LED TVs while others received mixer grinders and shirts. —
