Rally on world malaria day

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: An awareness rally was taken on Thursday on the directions of Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh on the World Malaria Day. The rally was flagged off by Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria. An awareness lecture was organised at Government High School, Kundanpuri, and a poster-making and quiz competition was also organised. District Epidemologist Dr Narang added that malaria in pregnancy poses a substantial risk to the mother and the foetus. Pregnant women are less capable of coping with and clearing malaria infections, adversely affecting the foetus. TNS

DBA enrols first blind member

Ludhiana: In a first, the District Bar Association, Ludhiana, on Thursday enrolled its first blind member and also waived off the entry fee. DBA president Chetan Verma, vice-president Sandeep Arora and finance secretary Karnish Gupta gave a warm welcome to the newly enrolled member advocate Gurbax Singh, who is blind. On the occasion, executive member Umesh Garg, former president Vijay Verma, lawyers Dalip Sareen, Robin Pal Singh and Lokesh Batta were also present.