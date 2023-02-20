Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 19

Moving forward with the drive to stop residents from dumping waste into the Buddha Nullah, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised an awareness drive near the water body on Sunday.

The drive was organised in Shivpuri, New Kundanpuri, Haibowal and other areas.

During the drive, MC teams also asked the residents to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to waste collectors.

At the same time, they were requested to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items to save the environment. The residents were urged to use steel utensils and leaf plates for serving food during events.

Municipal Sanitation Officer Ashwani Sahota and MC Community Development Officer (CDO) Maheshwar Singh said the drive was organised on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and more such drives would be organised in coming days to motivate the residents against dumping refuse into the nullah.

Sahota said the residents should understand their duties and support the authorities in keeping water bodies clean.

Dr Aggarwal said the civic body would be forced to take strict action against violators if they continued to dump waste into the nullah. Hefty challans of up to Rs 5,000 would be imposed.

She said strict action was also being taken against the violators dumping waste into the Sidhwan Canal. The residents should support the authorities in keeping the city and its water bodies clean.