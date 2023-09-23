Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 22

The work of redeveloping and upgrading the Ludhiana railway station at the cost of Rs 528.95 crore has been expedited after the geotechnical investigation, survey and relocation of existing structures had been completed, the Northern Railway has said.

Accomplishments Geotechnical investigation, survey work: Completed

Relocation work: 97% complete

Architectural design approvals: 75% complete

Structural design approvals: 55% complete

MEP design approvals: 35% complete

Master plan, relocation plan: Approved

General arrangement drawings of quarters (Type II, III, IV), officers’ rest house, multi-level parking: Approved

Floor plans, conceptual plans: Approved

Excavation: Completed

PCC and footing: Completed

Construction of multi-storeyed quarters, rest house, Type I-IV blocks: Under progress

Main station building, second entry, concourse, FOBs: Demolition, relocation and detailed design in progress.

The project, which was awarded at engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode to a local firm on December 19 last, has been targeted to be completed by August 2, 2025.

Being undertaken through the EPC mode, the redevelopment work entails a host of new facilities and upgrade of existing services to give a new and modern look to the British era’s biggest junction in the Ferozepur Division, officials have revealed.

Project report Rs 528.95 cr Project cost Rs 472.94 cr Contract value PMC cost: Rs 4.56 crore

Project awarded: December 19, 2022

Completion date: August 2, 2025

The total project cost of Rs 528.95 crore included the contract value of Rs 472.94 crore, project management consultant (PMC) cost of Rs 4.56 crore and other allied expenditures.

The development assumes significance as it will be the first major revamp of the railway station, established way back in 1860.

The work to redevelop the Ludhiana railway station underway.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project recently, told The Tribune on Friday that the geotechnical investigation and survey work had already been completed while 97 per cent of the work involving relocation of existing facilities had also been completed so far.

He said Northern Railway General Manager has informed him that 75 per cent of the approvals for architectural designs had already been accorded, 55 per cent of the structural design approvals had been obtained and 35 per cent of the MEP design approvals had also been granted so far.

Arora was apprised that slab casting and column steel binding of the third floor at block A and B had been done for construction of multi-storeyed Type II quarters.

While the slab shuttering and backfilling works were in progress for Type II of C and D blocks, raft steel binding and backfilling had been completed for Type III quarters in E and F blocks.

Dressing work was in progress for Type IV block and the column work was also in progress for the rest house building.

The plinth beam steel binding was also on to construct the hospital building.

While the demolition of the main station building was in progress, the relocation and detailed designs of the second entry station building, concourse and foot overbridges were also in progress.

The railway station development work involved relocation of 130 existing quarters, rest house, hospital, main station building and railway offices for clearance of the site for construction of the main and secondary entry of the new station building.

What all it entails

The project entails additional entry from the elevated road for smooth traffic flow, arrival and departure segregation in the station area, new multi-level car parking and 12,600 sq m surface parking area, provision of proper second entry, iconic station buildings with green building certification (gold rated), new signage and digital displays for all travel-related information and spacious 72-m wide departure concourse with world-class amenities.

The existing main side station building spread over 3,780-sq m would be segregated into two station buildings, including the main side building with ground plus five stories over 23,181 sq m and the second entry building with ground plus two stories over 8,239 sq m.

The upgrade plan will replace the existing single foot overbridge, which connects main and second entry with four through foot overbridges connecting main, second entry and all platforms.

The existing seven platforms partially covered with cover over platforms (COPs) would be given complete coverage with through roof and COP.

The additional new facilities would include elevated road at plus 9-meter level along with walkway over 3,385 sq m, multi-level car parking ground plus two stories with each measuring 42.2-meter x 82.5-m over 10,248 sq m, departure air concourse measuring 72-m x 67-m at plus 9-m level over 5,350 sq m and through roof at 18-m height, covering concourse and all platforms over 30,000 sq m, COP and platform surfacing over 24,190 sq m.

The new station building would have two arrival foot overbridges, each 8-m wide, over 5,600 sq m, circulating area main and second entry side over 32,000 sq m, platform development, comprising surfacing and COP over 25,000 sq m, 39 lifts and 28 escalators.

The revamp plan would create an additional entry on main entry side through an elevated road connecting the existing ROB outside the circulating area, entry to all seven platforms would be made through departure air concourse to segregate arrival and departure, besides constructing two new foot overbridges with a provision of arriving passengers to go on arrival foot overbridges on Ambala and Jalandhar ends of platform, respectively, and move out of the station area.

The new second entry would be connected to departure air concourse and both arrival foot overbridges with additional 8,000 sq m parking and dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones in segregated arrival and departure areas.

Besides, a ground plus two-storey building, measuring 86 m x 31 m, extendable to seven stories, for commercial use has also been planned on the second entry side.

MP’s demand met

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had approved the redevelopment and upgrade of the Ludhiana railway station following the demand raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, inside and outside the Parliament. Arora, who had met him recently, had demanded major infrastructure uplift and revamp of the junction while highlighting its poor state. “It is the much-needed and much-awaited project to undertake the first major revamp of the railway station, which was opened by the Britishers in 1860. The junction has not undergone any major renovation since it was established,” Arora added.