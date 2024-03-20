SCD Government College
Ludhiana: Students of Post Graduate Department of Economics, SCD Government College, have excelled in MA II (semester three) results declared by Panjab University, Chandigarh. “The students have grabbed four out of first five positions in the economics examination, ” said Dr Tanvir Sachdev, pricipal. Jagruti Wadhwa bagged the first position (88.75 per cent) in the university, Gurjyot Kaur came in third (86.75%), Tara Rani fourth (86%) and Simranpreet Kaur fifth (85.75%).
Khalsa college for women
Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, excelled in the one-year PGD Fashion Designing first semester exams held in December, 2023. According to the college authorities, Gurdeep Kaur bagged the second position in the university, Manpreet Kaur got the third position and Kirandeep Kaur came in fourth. College principal, Dr Iqbal Kaur, expressed her delight at the remarkable success of the students.
