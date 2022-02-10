Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

In view of a recent clash between supporters of two candidates in the Atam Nagar constituency and to ensure no such incident takes place in future, Returning Officer of the Atam Nagar constituency has ordered 24-hour video surveillance of Lok Insaf Party (LIP) candidate Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal.

In a press statement issued here today, the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma, said, “The district administration is keeping a close tab on activities of all candidates. He warned of strict action if any person tries to take law into his/her own hands.

He said on the evening of February 7, supporters of Simarjit Singh Bains and Kamaljit Singh Karwal had clashed in the Atam Nagar area, after which strict legal action against them was initiated and an FIR was registered. He informed that a 24-hour video surveillance team has been deputed with both of them and it would move with these candidates at all times so that such incident doesn’t occur again.

He assured the residents that no person would be allowed to take law into his/her own hands and that all voters should exercise their right to vote without any fear on February 20. He warned of strict action if any person tries to disrupt peace and break rules.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that an FIR was registered instantly in the recent clash between supporters of Simarjit Singh Bains and Kamaljit Singh Karwal. He said after the incident, Joint Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar immediately rushed to the spot. During preliminary investigation, it was found that there was dereliction of duty by the area SHO, who was immediately suspended from duty.

He said a direct message was given that if anyone takes law into his/her own hands, the Ludhiana police would not hesitate to register FIR against all such persons. He informed that MLA Balwinder Singh Bains had visited his office yesterday and had claimed that some persons mentioned in the FIR were not present on the spot.

He informed that MLA Simarjit Singh Bains was questioned in detail for nine hours yesterday and said he would again be summoned for questioning on the basis of visual, material or eyewitness evidence as the investigation progresses. He assured that people should not think that the case has ended, but it is the start of investigation. A team, headed by Ravcharan Singh Brar, is investigating the case and all persons behind the incident would not be spared, he added.

