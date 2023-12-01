Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

Three months after a tragic roof collapse incident at Government Senior Secondary School in Baddowal, resulting in the loss of a teacher’s life and major injuries to three others, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 have resumed at the school. Amid Thursday’s rainfall, students attended classes within their designated classrooms on the school premises.

Of approximately 680 students, 465 from classes IX to XII are now back at the school, while students from other classes are attending lectures in government primary and middle schools in the village.

Students of the Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal, expressed their happiness as classes resumed on the school premises. Following the incident, these students had been attending classes in a hall and rooms of a Gurdwara Sahib in the village.

Neha Verma, a Class X student, shared her joy in attending classes at the school due to proper arrangements. With board exams on the horizon, students are eager to focus on their studies. Another student, Daljit Singh, expressed happiness after classes restarted on the school premises.

Meanwhile, the area where the incident occurred and nearby classrooms have been cordoned off. A wall has been constructed in a corridor, and barbed wires have been installed around the restricted area, with banners indicating no entry for safety reasons.

Munila Arora, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, said classes for IX to XII are being conducted in safe area of the school.

Sarpanch of Baddowal village, Jaspreet Singh, said arrangements have been made for classes in new and safe buildings in the senior secondary school..

He said the panchayat has requested the government to release funds for the reconstruction of the ‘unsafe’ building, currently sealed in the school. Furthermore, the panchayat has appealed to the government to provide compensation to the victims of the roof collapse tragedy.

In August, during the school renovation, a roof collapsed, resulting in the demise of teacher Ravinder Kaur (45) and injuries to three other teachers.

SDM Dr Harjinder Singh said a file has been submitted to the government regarding compensation. Regarding the barricaded and sealed area of the school building, he explained that a safety structural inspection of that portion would be conducted by experts.