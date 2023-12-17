Sample collected from Balloke STP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 16

A recently formed committee by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) conducted an inspection of several industrial units in close proximity to the Giaspura gas tragedy site on Saturday. Panel members also visited the Balloke Sewerage Treatment Plant, where they obtained a sample from an inlet connected to the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP), as confirmed by an official from the MC.

The MC official said that the committee members were in the city to gather information related to the gas tragedy. He said, “They also sought details from officials regarding the MC’s sewerage system. Today, they visited several industries near the Giaspura gas tragedy site. They inspected the Balloke Sewerage Treatment Plant, and obtained a sample from an inlet connected to the collecting chamber of the STP.”

Meanwhile, the committee held a meeting with officials from the Punjab Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and the Municipal Corporation at a hotel.

Yesterday, the committee had collected samples of sewer water from various manholes near the Giaspura tragedy site. The incident, which occurred on April 30, resulted in the unfortunate deaths of 11 persons, including three minors, allegedly due to the inhalation of a toxic gas.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT