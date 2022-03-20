Scrap godown gutted in fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

A fire broke out in a scrap godown at Joshi Nagar on Friday afternoon. Mainly discarded tyres and some other rubber goods were stored in the godown.

The cause of fire is still to be ascertained by the police. No major loss was reported in the incident. However, panic had spread in the area as some residences are also located near the spot.

Fire officials said after receiving a fire call from a passer-by, two fire tenders from the Hambran road fire station were immediately dispatched. The fire was controlled within one hour.

“This is just a scrap godown where tyres and some waste rubber material was kept. After the fire broke out, area residents had also tried to douse the flames. Meanwhile, fire tenders reached and managed to douse the flames,” said a fire official.

The cause of fire could not be ascertained and probe is on to enquire if any miscreant had intentionally set the scrap godown on fire.

The owner of the godown told fire officials that scrap of around Rs 50,000 was gutted in the fire.