Second EVM randomisation held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

The randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for all 14 constituencies of the district was held in the presence of representatives of political parties and general observers at the Bachat Bhawan here today. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma was among others present.

Sharma said 19 candidates would be contesting the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections from Sahnewal, followed by 18 in Payal, 17 in Ludhiana (South), 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (East) and Samrala, 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (North), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, nine in Ludhiana (Central) and eight candidates would be contesting from the Ludhiana (West) constituency.

He said a control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT of each EVM would be installed in all polling booths in 11 constituencies. As the number of candidates in three constituencies, Sahnewal, Ludhiana (South) and Payal, was over 15, two ballot units, one control unit and one VVPAT would be used at each polling booth.

He said randomisation of additional EVMs was done on February 6 while the second randomisation was done today.

A total of 175 candidates are left in fray in the district, who would be contesting the elections from the 14 constituencies of the district.

In view of the Assembly elections, the first training of polling parties and overall third training of election staff were held at 14 locations in the district today.

DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said during training the polling parties were given information about the entire election process, their duties, handling of EVMs, VVPAT, besides other aspects related to the electioneering process.

He said one more such training would be organised on February 13. —