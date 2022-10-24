Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 23

Keeping in view the festival of lights on Monday, the Ludhiana Commissionerate police have beefed up security to prevent any untoward incident and a special anti-sabotage drive has been launched to check activities of anti-social elements in the entire district.

A special vigil was being kept at all bus stands, railway stations, dhabas, hotels and restaurants across the district.

Police patrolling has been stepped up on all state and national highways passing through the district and a special watch was being kept on possible hideouts of the anti-social elements.

Special motorcycle and four-wheeler-borne police control room (PCR) vehicles, equipped with CCTVs, wireless sets and sophisticated weapons, have been deputed on round-the-clock duty, said a district police official.

All border checkpoints in the district have been strengthened and all outgoing and incoming vehicles are being screened. Further, coordination was being maintained with the neighbouring districts as well as state and central intelligence agencies.

The Commissionerate Police have called upon residents to follow fire safety guidelines and precautions for prevention of any untoward incident during the bursting and display of fireworks on Diwali.

Hoping for a safer and happier Diwali, Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma suggested: “Light your home with joy, not with flames of sorrow.”

Meanwhile, a tour of the district this afternoon revealed that Samrala, Khanna, Raikot, Jagraon, Mullanpur Dakha, and Sahnewal townships as well as other parts of the district were all decked up for the festival of lights.

Markets are the hub of activities and have been tastefully decorated with stalls set up in front of the shops. People were seen in large numbers, purchasing beautiful idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and earthen huts used for the Diwali pooja. A festive mood was evident in almost every part of the district on the eve of Diwali.