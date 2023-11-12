Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

Keeping in view the festival of lights on Sunday, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have beefed up security to prevent any untoward incident and a special anti-sabotage drive has been launched to check activities of anti-social elements in the entire district.

Special PCR vehicles deputed Special motorcycle and four-wheeler-borne police control room (PCR) vehicles, equipped with CCTV cameras, wireless sets and sophisticated weapons have been deputed on round-the-clock duty, said a district police official.

Besides putting up special nakas (checkpoints), especially at all entry and exit points, special vigil was being kept at all bus stands, railway stations, dhabas, hotels and restaurants across the district.

Police patrolling has been stepped up on all state and national highways passing through the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, and a special watch was being kept on possible hideouts of anti-social elements.

All border checkpoints in the district have been strengthened and outgoing and incoming vehicles are being screened. Further, coordination was being maintained with the neighbouring districts as well as the state and central intelligence agencies.

The Commissionerate Police have called upon residents to follow guidelines and precautions against fire for prevention of any untoward incident during the bursting and display of fireworks during the Diwali celebrations.

Hoping for a safer and happier Diwali, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu suggested: “Light your home with joy, not with flames of sorrow.”

Meanwhile, a tour of the district this afternoon revealed that Samrala, Khanna, Raikot, Jagraon, Mullanpur Dakha and Sahnewal townships as well as other parts of the district are all decked up for the festival of lights.

Markets have been tastefully decorated with stalls set up in front of shops. People were seen in large numbers, purchasing beautiful idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and earthen huts used for Diwali pooja. A festive mood and spirit were evident in almost every part of the district on the eve of Diwali.