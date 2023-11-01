Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

On Monday night, driver of a speeding Bolero Pik-Up lost control over the vehicle and hit multiple persons on Tajpur Road here, resulting in a fatality and injuries to three others. The driver, identified as Ajay Kumar, fled the scene but was apprehended by the police later.

Reportedly, the vehicle hit three persons, who were standing by the roadside with their motorcycle, before hitting a pedestrian, causing chaos among onlookers. Following the incident, officials from the Division Number 7 police station reached the place. With the assistance of the bystanders, the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Jai Ram, a 40-year-old resident of Guru Ram Das Nagar. His brothers-in-law Sunil Kumar and Bimlesh, along with a pedestrian, named Vikas Kumar, sustained injuries during the accident.

According to information, Jai Ram worked as a driver with a private company while Sunil and Bimlesh are labourers. They were engaged in a conversation with someone while standing by the roadside when the speeding vehicle rammed into them. Vikas, the pedestrian, was also hit by the vehicle.

Upon witnessing the vehicle losing control, the passers-by raised the alarm and people tried to run towards all directions to ensure their safety. Some people attempted to catch the driver but he managed to escape from the scene. Later, he was arrested.

The deceased’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the driver of the vehicle under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).