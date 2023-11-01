Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

Ludhiana, October 31
On Monday night, driver of a speeding Bolero Pik-Up lost control over the vehicle and hit multiple persons on Tajpur Road here, resulting in a fatality and injuries to three others. The driver, identified as Ajay Kumar, fled the scene but was apprehended by the police later.
Driver flees scene, nabbed later
Upon witnessing the Bolero Pik-Up vehicle losing control, passers-by raised the alarm and people tried to run towards all directions to ensure their safety. Some of them tried to catch the driver but he managed to escape from the scene. Later, he was arrested.
Reportedly, the vehicle hit three persons, who were standing by the roadside with their motorcycle, before hitting a pedestrian, causing chaos among onlookers. Following the incident, officials from the Division Number 7 police station reached the place. With the assistance of the bystanders, the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital.
The deceased was identified as Jai Ram, a 40-year-old resident of Guru Ram Das Nagar. His brothers-in-law Sunil Kumar and Bimlesh, along with a pedestrian, named Vikas Kumar, sustained injuries during the accident.
According to information, Jai Ram worked as a driver with a private company while Sunil and Bimlesh are labourers. They were engaged in a conversation with someone while standing by the roadside when the speeding vehicle rammed into them. Vikas, the pedestrian, was also hit by the vehicle.
Upon witnessing the vehicle losing control, the passers-by raised the alarm and people tried to run towards all directions to ensure their safety. Some people attempted to catch the driver but he managed to escape from the scene. Later, he was arrested.
The deceased’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the driver of the vehicle under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...