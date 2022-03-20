Sports lovers hold protest, seek action in Sandeep Nangal case

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 19

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for the promotion of rural sports in general and kabaddi in particular took out a protest march here on Friday.

The march was organised with an intent to impress upon the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to expedite action in the murder case

of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, who was killed at Mallian village in Nakodar district during a tournament on Monday.

Organisers of kabaddi tournaments in the region have also announced to cancel their scheduled events till all murder accused are arrested by the police.

Kamal Sandhu, a kabaddi promoter of Akbarpur Chhanna village, said sportslovers and kabaddi players, led by office-bearers of their respective teams, had organised a protest march on Railway Road on Friday evening.

Starting from the Grain Market area, the march concluded at Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk.

Addressing the protesters at Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk, speakers including Sandhu, Dilwar Jhuner, Manjit Singh Jhuner, Safi Rachhin, Jugnu Dhulkot, Pawa Dhulkot, Nindi Butahri, Faari Dehliz and Unahat Chaunhat Chhapar, said successive governments in the past had not bothered to take preventive measures to check incidents of violence against promoters and organisers of sports events.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of Baba Sajjan Sidh Sports and Welfare Club, Rauni, and the village panchayat have resolved to cancel the Kabaddi Cup Tournament that was scheduled to take place on March 22. Patron Gurinder Singh Kala and president Jimmi Benipal said new dates would be decided keeping in view the decision to be taken by various kabaddi federations on the matter.