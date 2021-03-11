Stamp vendors cautioned against violation of Punjab government norms

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal May 4

Stamp vendors at registrar offices of the region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts have been cautioned against malpractices of issuing the document in violation of the extant instructions of the state government.

They (Stamp vendors) have also been asked to get their stocks and registers checked periodically by designated officials of their respective subdivisions.

Harbans Singh and Deepjot Kaur, SDMs of Mandi Ahmedgarh and Payal, respectively, also conducted surprise checking at offices of some stamp vendors in revenue offices falling under their respective subdivisions.

Harbans Singh and Deepjot Kaur said facilitators, including deed writers and stamp vendors, had been asked to ensure that people visiting revenue offices, including those purchasing stamp papers, should not feel harassed for any reason.

“Besides examining their records and registers in connection with stocks and issuance of stamp papers of various denominations, we advised vendors to get their registers checked fortnightly. They also have been cautioned against issuing stamp papers without verifying the identity of buyers,” said Deepjot Kaur.