Stray animals 'biggest reason' for road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 5

The menace of stray animals has claimed maximum lives in road accidents in the district during 2021, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

As many as 380 persons had lost their lives while 169 were left seriously injured in 478 road mishaps that had come on record in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, last year.

The NCRB report on “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2021”, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that 22 persons had died in 22 mishaps that were caused due to animal crossings on the roads in different parts of the district last year.

The lack of road infrastructure and illegally parked vehicles on the road shoulders were other major reasons causing fatal road accidents.

While 10 persons had died and one person had sustained serious injuries in 7 road mishaps caused due to lack of road infrastructure, nine lives were lost and five persons were left seriously injured in 10 accidents that occurred due to illegally parked vehicles at road shoulders in the district during 2021.

Among other reasons, 13 persons had died in as many road mishaps caused due to bad weather conditions in the district last year. These included 8 deaths in as many accidents caused due to poor visibility while 5 persons had died in as many mishaps caused due to other causes related to bad weather conditions.

While five lives were lost in four mishaps caused due to physical fatigue of the ill-fated vehicle drivers, four persons had died in three accidents caused due to defects in mechanical conditions of ill-fated vehicles.

Two deaths and one injured were reported in three mishaps that were caused due to “unknown reasons” while 38 lives were lost in as many accidents caused due to “other causes” in the district last year.