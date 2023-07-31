Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

The Jagraon city police yesterday registered a case of murder against nine migrant labourers after they allegedly beat a thief to death in the wee hours on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Varinder Kumar and Roshan Kumar, residents of Darbhanga in Bihar, Rahul of Patna, Sajjan Kumar, alias Vakeel, and Pappu Kumar, both from Bihar, Sanjeet Singh and Ranjit Singh, residents of Uttar Pradesh, Anil and Ranjit of Bihar.

The complainant, Ramnath Yadav of Jagraon, told the police that he runs a catering business. He had built quarters at Malla village in Jagraon which were rented to migrants.

On July 27, he got a call from a migrant labourer, Rahul, stating that a thief had entered into the quarters. As he immediately rushed to the spot, he saw that the migrants were mercilessly beating up the thief.

The complainant said he warned the migrants not to thrash the thief as he may die, but they didn’t budge and continued to beat him up. The next day, he got to know that the police had recovered the body of a person from behind the farm equipment manufacturing factory in Jagraon. He immediately went to the police station and informed them that the alleged migrants had beaten the thief to death.

Inspector Jagjit Singh said a murder case was registered against the nine accused and raids were being conducted to nab them. The deceased had not been identified yet.

Raids being conducted: Cop

Inspector Jagjit Singh said a murder case was registered against the nine accused and raids were being conducted to nab them. The deceased had not been identified yet.