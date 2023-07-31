Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Ludhiana, July 30
The Jagraon city police yesterday registered a case of murder against nine migrant labourers after they allegedly beat a thief to death in the wee hours on Thursday.
The suspects have been identified as Varinder Kumar and Roshan Kumar, residents of Darbhanga in Bihar, Rahul of Patna, Sajjan Kumar, alias Vakeel, and Pappu Kumar, both from Bihar, Sanjeet Singh and Ranjit Singh, residents of Uttar Pradesh, Anil and Ranjit of Bihar.
The complainant, Ramnath Yadav of Jagraon, told the police that he runs a catering business. He had built quarters at Malla village in Jagraon which were rented to migrants.
On July 27, he got a call from a migrant labourer, Rahul, stating that a thief had entered into the quarters. As he immediately rushed to the spot, he saw that the migrants were mercilessly beating up the thief.
The complainant said he warned the migrants not to thrash the thief as he may die, but they didn’t budge and continued to beat him up. The next day, he got to know that the police had recovered the body of a person from behind the farm equipment manufacturing factory in Jagraon. He immediately went to the police station and informed them that the alleged migrants had beaten the thief to death.
Inspector Jagjit Singh said a murder case was registered against the nine accused and raids were being conducted to nab them. The deceased had not been identified yet.
Raids being conducted: Cop
Inspector Jagjit Singh said a murder case was registered against the nine accused and raids were being conducted to nab them. The deceased had not been identified yet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...