Three arrested with liquor

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Three persons, Deepak Piwal, Saurabh, both residents of EWS Colony, and Harman Singh, a resident of Kabir Nagar, were arrested while they were travelling in a Toyota Fortuner vehicle (bearing registration number PB 10HQ 9700) from near Dashmesh Dairy on Tajpur Road on Sunday during checking of vehicles by Jaspreet Singh, additional project officer, Zone 4. Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 11 bottles of countrymade liquor, two bottles each of Aristocrat Premium and Grand Affair whisky. The accused have been booked under Sections 61, 1and 14 of the Excise Act.

Minor girl goes missing

Ludhiana: A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Adarsh Nagar since February 19. Mother of the girl, a resident of Puneet Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police. She stated that her daughter was living with her maternal grandparents in Adarsh Nagar. She said her mother had intimated her that the girl had left home without informing anyone. The complainant said on enquiring, they had learnt that Mohammed Mumtaz, a resident of Gulabi Bagh, could had been behind the abduction of her daughter on the pretext of marrying her. The police have registered a case under Sections 363and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Truck driver arrested

for obstructing traffic

Ludhiana: The police have arrested a man, identified as Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Manupur village of the district, under Section 283 of the IPC for causing disruption in the flow of vehicular traffic. The police said the accused, working as a driver with a gas agency, had parked his truck in the middle of the road on Ramgarh Road in Sahnewal which was obstructing the traffic on the road. OC

Mobile snatcher caught

by victim, others

Ludhiana: Saqib Salmani, a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony, was overpowered by a man, along with the help of others, while the former was fleeing the spot after snatching a mobile phone from the victim. His unidentified accomplice managed to escape from the spot. Gobind Kumar Rathore, a resident of New Shimlpuri, told the police that he, along with his colleagues, was returning home on Saturday evening on bicycles from Bajra village on Rahon Road. “When we reached the overbridge opposite Oswal Cancer Hospital, two persons accosted me and snatched my mobile phone at sword’s point. As the accused were trying to flee, I raised an alarm and caught hold of one of the accused. On seeing my colleagues rushing to help me, the other accused managed to escape,” said the complainant. The police have booked the accused under Section 379-B of the IPC and search was on to arrest the other accused.