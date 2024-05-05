Travel agent couple booked for fraud after seven years

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

A couple staying in the Basant Avenue area of the city duped a city resident of Rs 14.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Interestingly, the police took almost seven years to register a case against the suspects.

According to investigating officer ASI Pritpal Singh, the suspects were identified as Meenu Bharti and her husband Varinder Bharti, a resident of Basant Avenue. They were running an office in Basant Avenue in the name of Bharti Traders.

A case under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC was registered on the complaint of Krishna Kant Jain, a local resident.

The complainant said he had lodged a complaint with higher officials of the Ludhiana police in 2017 against the suspects. In his complaint, he stated that the suspects took Rs 14.50 lakh to arrange his visa for going to Canada. After taking the amount, they neither sent him to Canada nor returned the money. After some time, the couple stopped contact with him and also refused to return the money.

“I had lodged a complaint with the then Ludhiana Commissioner of Police. After nearly seven years of investigation, the police have registered a case against Meenu Bharti and Varinder yesterday and now, they have initiated further probe,” the complainant alleged.

ASI Pritpal Singh said further investigation was initiated in the case and no arrest had been made so far in the case.

