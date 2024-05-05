Two minor girls abducted from city areas, two booked

Ludhiana, May 4
Two cases of kidnapping involving a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl came to the fore in the city. The police registered separate cases on Friday in this regard.
In the first incident, the Salem Tabri police registered a case against Vicktor Bhatti, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Phillaur, on the charges of kidnapping a minor girl.
The complainant in the case, Krishan Kumar, a resident of Salem Tabri, who is the father of the victim, said on May 1, his daughter Shikha Kumari (16) had left home without telling any member of the family. They searched for her at various places, including houses of our relatives, but she was not found. Later, he came to know that the suspect had kidnapped his daughter as he wanted to marry her.
The girl’s father said on May 3, he lodged a police complaint and a case was registered against him on Friday.
ASI Charan Singh said further investigation was launched in the case.
In the other incident, the Dehlon police registered a case against Saif Ali, alias Rods, a resident of Pakhowal village, near Koom Kalan. The complainant, Sher Ali, a resident of Silo Kalan, told the police that on April 30 his daughter Jainam (17) went missing under mysterious circumstances. During a search conducted by them, he came to know that the suspect had kidnapped her on the pretext of getting married with her. He lodged a police complaint on the same day and after preliminary investigation, the police registered a case on Friday.
ASI Subhash Chand said raids were being conducted to nab the man and recover the victim.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...