Union meets Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

The sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation are still waiting for the implementation of the orders regarding the regularisation of their jobs. On Wednesday, members of the Municipal Karamchari Dal led by Vijay Danav gave a memorandum to MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal. They demanded the implementation of the government instructions for the regularisation of contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen.

Earlier, members of the Municipal Employees Sangarsh Committee had also given a memorandum to MC Commissioner in this regard. Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Ashwani Sahota of the committee have demanded from the municipal authorities to implement the notification to regularise jobs of contractual safai karamcharis, sewer men and beldars.