Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Ludhiana, March 16

The vaccination of 12-14 years’ old children against Covid started in the district today from the Civil Hospital. On the first day, 73 children were vaccinated.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Singh said Corbevax was being administered to the children in this age group.

Inoculation sites for 12-14 age group Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

Sub-Divisional Hospital, Khanna

Sub-Divisional Hospital, Raikot

Sub-Divisional Hospital, Jagraon

Sub-Divisional Hospital, Samrala

“The vaccination is optional, but I urge the people that they should get their kids vaccinated as Covid is still there. The vaccine will act as a shield against it. Besides, people should keep adopting the precautionary measures,” he said.

The second dose will be administered after 28 days and the department will also be taking help of schools in this regard.

City paediatrician Dr Gurman Singh said vaccination is a critical tool for protecting everyone from Covid-19 and its related complications.

“Severe diseases related to Covid-19 like MSI-C is known to occur in children. Occasionally, children get severe disease and might need ICU care in some cases. So, prevention is better than cure and it is advisable to get kids vaccinated,” he said.