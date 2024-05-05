Veterinary University organises international workshop on stem cells

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a one-day international workshop on the recent developments in stem cell research and bovine mammary gland biology.

The event was organised under the extension activity of Department of Biotechnology funded project on ‘investigating the role of adipose tissue-derived Stromal Vascular Fractions (SVFs) combined with Xanthosine in veterinary regenerative medicine’ to upgrade the knowledge of animal biotechnology among postgraduate students.

Dr James Sherley from Asymmetrex LLC introduced Kinetic Stem Cell (KCS) counting, a groundbreaking technology enabling accurate measurement of stem cell populations without protein markers potentially expediting research and therapies.

Dr Feng Qi Zhao, professor at University of Vermont, USA, highlighted the role of glucose transport in milk production, emphasising its importance for mammary gland health and milk quality optimisation.

As many as 104 participants from 30 Indian universities and the vet varsity’s faculty members attended the workshop.

