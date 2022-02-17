Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Making an appeal to voters to support the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) in the Assembly elections, chief of the party Simarjit Singh Bains, along with his supporters, carried out a foot march from Dana Mandi to Dashmesh Nagar along with Gill Road here.

The march also passed through streets of Chet Singh Nagar in the Atam Nagar constituency from where Simarjit is contesting the elections.

Bains appealed to people to press the button of the LIP’s election symbol — letterbox — on February 20 to make candidates of the party win the elections so that the state could be given a new direction on the path of development.

During the campaign, Simarjit Bains, who is also the sitting MLA from Atam Nagar, said the Lok Insaaf Party always stands with its workers.

Taking a dig at a few opposition leaders, he said those who had lost the elections of the municipal corporation and could not become councillors are now dreaming of winning the Assembly elections.

Bains also conducted meetings with the management of temple committees. During a meeting, Bains said today in every area, youth were spending lakhs of rupees to fly abroad whereas the successive governments did not make required arrangements for their employment.

Bains said if the LIP was voted to power in the state, jobs would be provided to youth. Along with government jobs, more industries would be set up in Punjab so that the youth of the state could get employment.