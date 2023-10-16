Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 15

Contaminated water supply poses a significant challenge in the vicinity of Nim Wala Chowk, situated within Ward 62 (old). Local residents have repeatedly raised their concerns about this issue, but their grievances have gone unanswered. Ashok Kumar Billa (Pansari) and Rakesh Kumar, residents of the Nim Wala Chowk area, stated that the water they receive often has a foul odour, indicating a potential mixture of sewage with the water supply.

Ward watch: Ward no 62

In response to these problems, the affected residents are urging the Municipal Corporation authorities to take immediate action to resolve these issues. Additionally, they highlighted the issue of waterlogging in the area during rainy days. Vijender Kumar, a trader on Rehmatullah Road near Nim Wala Chowk, said the road frequently experiences knee-deep waterlogging, and water had entered his shop on several occasions. He stressed the need for an improved rainwater drainage system in the area.

In the Iqbal Ganj area, sewage was overflowing from one of the road gullies recently. The lack of parking spaces and traffic congestion is a common issue in the area.

Former BJP Councillor Om Parkash Ratra was unreachable for comment.

Traffic congestion troubles locals

Mochpura Bazaar and the areas near Subhani Building face substantial traffic congestion and lack of adequate parking facilities. Many commercial establishments have sprung up without ensuring proper parking arrangements, leading to vehicles being parked on the streets and causing traffic jams.