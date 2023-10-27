Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 26

With the municipal corporation elections approaching, the damaged roads in certain parts of Ward 83 (old) have become a significant cause for concern among the residents. Moreover, the ward is beset with unresolved problems regarding the maintenance of parks, frequent instances of clogged sewers, the recurring collapse of old brick sewer lines, and traffic congestion.

The residents of Ram Nagar have been persistently urging authorities to resurface the roads, but their pleas remain unanswered. A resident voiced their frustration, stating, “The presence of potholed roads is an open invitation for mishaps. Even temporary patchwork has not been executed thus far. Additionally, our request for the replacement of the antiquated water supply pipes remains unaddressed.” Residents are also opposing the presence of a garbage dump near Old Court Chowk, citing the nuisance caused by the stench emanating from it.

Lakshya Gupta, an advocate residing in Shahi Mohalla, pointed out that their repeated requests regarding problems such as open drains and the poorly maintained public park have been consistently disregarded. He also pointed out the overhanging electrical wires in the vicinity, which could lead to accidents.

The unavailability of parking spaces on Bindraban Road is another pressing concern. A Bindraban Road resident expressed their dissatisfaction, saying, “The poorly maintained roads and streets have not undergone repairs or resurfacing. Persistent sewer blockages are a common problem, and when we report them, we are often compelled to use our own funds for cleaning. On occasion, sand particles are visible in the water supplied by the MC. These issues require immediate resolution.”

In 2021, a crater measuring approximately 15 feet in depth and 20 feet in length formed on a road in Deep Nagar because of the collapse of an underground brick sewer line managed by the municipal corporation. Similar incidents have occurred in the past near the Kailash Cinema Chowk.

Indu Thapar was elected the ward counciller in 2018.